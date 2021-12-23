Arqma One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,663.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $669,128.51 and approximately $4,663.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,780.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.33 or 0.08092325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00320185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.00894964 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00414109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00252176 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,803,088 coins and its circulating supply is 11,758,544 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

