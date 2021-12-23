Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Up 5.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 26,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,456,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARVL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arrival by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Arrival by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.