Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.32. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,251 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

