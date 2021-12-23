Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

