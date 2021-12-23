Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.91 Billion

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.14 or 0.00112571 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $47.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.