Arweave Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $47.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $57.14 or 0.00112571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.