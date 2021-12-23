Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $1,511,800.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ASAN traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.90. 3,203,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,414. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

