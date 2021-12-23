Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.46. 284,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,268% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

