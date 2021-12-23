AscendEX (BitMax) Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.14 Million (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.