Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Acquires £4,662.99 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut bought 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,662.99 ($6,160.64).

LON:AIE opened at GBX 197 ($2.60) on Thursday. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 208 ($2.75). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 179.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £193.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.