ASOS (LON:ASC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 116.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

LON ASC traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,308 ($30.49). 192,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,462.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,487.72.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Also, insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.54) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($131,412.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

