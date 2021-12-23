ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.51) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($95.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,308 ($30.49). The company had a trading volume of 192,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,462.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,487.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.61) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($137,752.68). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.