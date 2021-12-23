Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.04 and last traded at $51.13. Approximately 3,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.