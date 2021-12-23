Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post sales of $188.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.10 million and the highest is $222.52 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $723.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

AZPN stock opened at $150.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average is $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

