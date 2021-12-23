Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $30,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.35 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,771,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,361,215 in the last three months.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

