Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,595 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seagen worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 0.78. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

