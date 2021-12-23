Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amundi purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $68,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $413.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.39. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.