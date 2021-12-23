Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.