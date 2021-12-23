Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Zendesk worth $22,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

