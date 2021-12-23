Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.51 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.