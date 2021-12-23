Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of IHS Markit worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.