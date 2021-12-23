Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

