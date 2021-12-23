Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $24,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

