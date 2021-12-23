Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $24,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

XEL stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

