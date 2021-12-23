Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,171 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of UDR worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after acquiring an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

UDR stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 294.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

