Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

