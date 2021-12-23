Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,802 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $525.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

