Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,897 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,897 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Progressive worth $29,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Progressive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Progressive stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,387 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

