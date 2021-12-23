Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 43,690 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $23,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of CUBE opened at $56.43 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.