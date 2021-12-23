Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 507 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 7.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MSCI by 114.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $604.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

