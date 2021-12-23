Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,306 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $29,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $348.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.53. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

