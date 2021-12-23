Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,495 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $33,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

NYSE:ETN opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

