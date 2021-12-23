Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $226.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

