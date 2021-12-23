Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.95

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 2249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $991.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,985 shares of company stock worth $1,386,212 in the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

