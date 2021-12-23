AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.