Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.96 and traded as high as C$1.19. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1,953,117 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$626.20 million and a PE ratio of 38.06.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

