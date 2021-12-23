ATLANT (ATL) One Day Volume Tops $43.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 260.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ATLANT coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $43.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 373% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

