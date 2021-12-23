Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

