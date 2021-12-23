Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Down 4.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $669.59 and last traded at $669.59. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $699.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 87.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atrion by 888.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

