AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

T stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

