aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

