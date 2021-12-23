aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
