Audius Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Audius has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003404 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $882.16 million and $26.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00211802 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

