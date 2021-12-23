Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.33

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 27645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$155.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 16.65.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,352,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,869,791.10. Insiders acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,150 in the last quarter.

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

