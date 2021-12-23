Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Critical Survey

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -183.48% -42.77% -36.33%

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Digimarc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $23.99 million 30.24 -$32.54 million ($2.88) -14.87

Aurora Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Digimarc.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Digimarc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

