Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Craig Carter Purchases 239,286 Shares

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) insider Craig Carter purchased 239,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,640.02 ($437,333.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11.

Get Australian Finance Group alerts:

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.