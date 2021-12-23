Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Craig Carter Purchases 239,286 Shares

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) insider Craig Carter purchased 239,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,640.02 ($437,333.35).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11.
Australian Finance Group Company Profile
