Automata Network (ATA) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $121.71 million and approximately $35.17 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

