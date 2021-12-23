Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.82

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.82 and last traded at C$13.78, with a volume of 21736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$538.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

