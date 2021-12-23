Autonio (NIOX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Autonio has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $270,633.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

