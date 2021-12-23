Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Purchases £6,769.17 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($8,943.28).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.40 ($5.37). The company had a trading volume of 4,390,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £15.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 478 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.20) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.07).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

