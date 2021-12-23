Axis DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $544,122.03 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $544,122.03 and $6,422.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

